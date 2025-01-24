CSU Fullerton hosts UCSB following Oday’s 20-point game

UCSB Gauchos (12-7, 4-4 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-15, 1-8 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hosts UCSB after Donovan Oday scored 20 points in CSU Fullerton’s 71-68 loss to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Titans have gone 4-6 at home. CSU Fullerton averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Gauchos are 4-4 against Big West opponents. UCSB is sixth in the Big West scoring 73.5 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

CSU Fullerton scores 64.8 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 65.6 UCSB allows. UCSB averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game CSU Fullerton allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Richardson is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 7.4 points. Oday is shooting 52.3% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games.

Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 12.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Gauchos. Kenny Pohto is averaging 14.3 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 58.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.