CSU Fullerton hosts UC Riverside following Hargress’ 32-point outing

UC Riverside Highlanders (20-11, 13-6 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-25, 1-18 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -14.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on CSU Fullerton after Barrington Hargress scored 32 points in UC Riverside’s 94-79 win against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Titans have gone 4-10 at home. CSU Fullerton is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Highlanders are 13-6 in Big West play. UC Riverside scores 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

CSU Fullerton averages 63.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 74.0 UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than CSU Fullerton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Oday is shooting 42.2% and averaging 12.8 points for the Titans. Antwan Robinson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hargress is scoring 20.5 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Highlanders. Isaiah Moses is averaging 14.5 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 0-10, averaging 60.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.