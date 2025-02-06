CSU Fullerton hosts CSU Northridge in conference matchup

CSU Northridge Matadors (4-16, 2-9 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (4-17, 2-9 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes CSU Fullerton and CSU Northridge meet on Thursday.

The Titans have gone 2-7 at home. CSU Fullerton has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

The Matadors are 2-9 in conference games. CSU Northridge is sixth in the Big West with 30.5 rebounds per game led by Yves Cox averaging 6.2.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge’s 33.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than CSU Fullerton has given up to its opponents (39.9%).

The Titans and Matadors face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Stanton is averaging 14.5 points for the Titans. Eva Levingston is averaging 7.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cox is averaging 5.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Matadors. Erika Aspajo is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Matadors: 2-8, averaging 55.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 32.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.