CSU Fullerton hosts Cal Poly following Carter’s 23-point outing

Cal Poly Mustangs (12-16, 7-11 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (7-21, 5-13 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly takes on CSU Fullerton after Mary Carter scored 23 points in Cal Poly’s 57-51 victory against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Titans have gone 4-9 at home. CSU Fullerton has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The Mustangs are 7-11 in conference games. Cal Poly is 7-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.2 turnovers per game.

CSU Fullerton scores 58.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 60.0 Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than CSU Fullerton allows.

The Titans and Mustangs square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Stanton is averaging 14.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Aixchel Hernandez is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

Annika Shah averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Carter is shooting 42.2% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 57.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 59.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

