CSU Fullerton hosts Cal Poly after Koonce’s 20-point outing

Cal Poly Mustangs (9-15, 3-9 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-19, 1-12 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays CSU Fullerton after Owen Koonce scored 20 points in Cal Poly’s 79-63 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Titans have gone 4-8 at home. CSU Fullerton has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mustangs are 3-9 in conference play. Cal Poly ranks fifth in the Big West with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Mac Riniker averaging 1.5.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game CSU Fullerton allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Oday is shooting 43.7% and averaging 13.4 points for the Titans. Zion Richardson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Koonce is scoring 17.4 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 10.5 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 34.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 1-9, averaging 64.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.