CSU Fullerton faces Hawaii on 3-game home skid

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (14-6, 8-2 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (4-16, 2-8 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Wahine -11.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton aims to stop its three-game home losing streak with a victory against Hawaii.

The Titans are 2-6 in home games. CSU Fullerton is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Rainbow Wahine are 8-2 in Big West play. Hawaii is seventh in the Big West with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ritorya Tamilo averaging 1.2.

CSU Fullerton averages 59.7 points, 6.5 more per game than the 53.2 Hawaii gives up. Hawaii has shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 40.2% shooting opponents of CSU Fullerton have averaged.

The Titans and Rainbow Wahine meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Stanton is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Titans. Eva Levingston is averaging 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lily Wahinekapu is averaging 11.1 points for the Rainbow Wahine. Meilani McBee is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 8-2, averaging 59.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.