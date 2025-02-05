CSU Fullerton faces CSU Northridge on 3-game slide

CSU Fullerton Titans (6-17, 1-10 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (15-7, 7-4 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton aims to break its three-game skid with a win over CSU Northridge.

The Matadors have gone 6-2 at home. CSU Northridge averages 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Titans are 1-10 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton has a 2-15 record against teams over .500.

CSU Northridge averages 80.5 points, 6.0 more per game than the 74.5 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scotty Washington averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Marcus Adams Jr. is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Donovan Oday is averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Titans. Zion Richardson is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.