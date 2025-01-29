CSU Bakersfield visits Shah and Cal Poly

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-18, 1-8 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (9-10, 4-5 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays CSU Bakersfield after Annika Shah scored 24 points in Cal Poly’s 78-71 victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Mustangs have gone 4-4 at home. Cal Poly is 5-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Roadrunners are 1-8 in conference play.

Cal Poly’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield averages 48.5 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 60.6 Cal Poly allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shah is averaging 14.9 points for the Mustangs. Mary Carter is averaging 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

Taylor Caldwell is averaging 4.6 points for the Roadrunners. Aryana Dizon is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 55.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 50.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

