CSU Bakersfield takes on Hawaii, aims to end 6-game slide

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-27, 2-17 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (20-8, 14-4 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield aims to end its six-game slide with a victory over Hawaii.

The Rainbow Wahine have gone 12-2 in home games. Hawaii ranks sixth in the Big West with 25.3 points per game in the paint led by Daejah Phillips averaging 6.0.

The Roadrunners are 2-17 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield has a 0-15 record against opponents over .500.

Hawaii averages 59.8 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 67.3 CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Hawaii gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Wahinekapu is shooting 41.2% and averaging 10.9 points for the Rainbow Wahine. Meilani McBee is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aryana Dizon is shooting 39.1% and averaging 9.7 points for the Roadrunners. Alli Dioli is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 8-2, averaging 58.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 52.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.