CSU Bakersfield takes on CSU Northridge, aims to end 4-game slide

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-16, 1-9 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-19, 1-9 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield comes into the matchup with CSU Northridge as losers of four games in a row.

The Roadrunners are 0-9 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield ranks ninth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Matadors have gone 1-9 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

CSU Bakersfield scores 48.2 points per game, 26.2 fewer points than the 74.4 CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge’s 33.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points lower than CSU Bakersfield has allowed to its opponents (39.7%).

The Roadrunners and Matadors square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Caldwell is averaging 4.8 points for the Roadrunners. Aryana Dizon is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kelly Tumlin averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc. Erika Aspajo is averaging 9.4 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 50.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 33.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 53.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

