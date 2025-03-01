CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners take on the Cal Poly Mustangs on 5-game skid

Cal Poly Mustangs (11-16, 6-11 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-26, 2-16 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield looks to end its five-game skid when the Roadrunners play Cal Poly.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-12 at home. CSU Bakersfield has a 0-21 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mustangs are 6-11 in Big West play. Cal Poly ranks fifth in the Big West scoring 26.5 points per game in the paint led by Sydney Bourland averaging 7.0.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 34.4% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aryana Dizon is averaging 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Roadrunners. Alli Dioli is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Annika Shah is shooting 40.8% and averaging 13.9 points for the Mustangs. Mary Carter is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 52.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 59.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.