CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners face the UC Riverside Highlanders on 6-game slide

UC Riverside Highlanders (10-12, 6-6 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-21, 1-11 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield aims to stop its six-game losing streak when the Roadrunners play UC Riverside.

The Roadrunners are 0-10 in home games. CSU Bakersfield has a 0-12 record against teams over .500.

The Highlanders are 6-6 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside ranks seventh in the Big West with 11.0 assists per game led by Zoe Tillery averaging 1.8.

CSU Bakersfield scores 48.0 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 57.7 UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game CSU Bakersfield allows.

The Roadrunners and Highlanders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aryana Dizon is shooting 35.5% and averaging 8.8 points for the Roadrunners. Caitie Gingras is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Seneca Hackley is shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 8.7 points. Makayla Rose is averaging 8.6 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 47.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 54.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.