CSU Bakersfield plays conference foe UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders (10-12, 6-6 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-21, 1-11 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Esther Matarranz and UC Riverside take on Aryana Dizon and CSU Bakersfield in Big West action Saturday.

The Roadrunners have gone 0-10 at home. CSU Bakersfield allows 67.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.7 points per game.

The Highlanders are 6-6 in Big West play. UC Riverside has a 5-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

CSU Bakersfield scores 48.0 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 57.7 UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 57.1 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 67.7 CSU Bakersfield gives up.

The Roadrunners and Highlanders square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caitie Gingras is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 7.3 points. Dizon is shooting 37.8% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Seneca Hackley averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc. Makayla Rose is shooting 34.0% and averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 47.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 54.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.