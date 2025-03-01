CSU Bakersfield plays Cal Poly after Jones’ 37-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (13-17, 7-11 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (11-18, 5-12 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -2.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits Cal Poly after Jemel Jones scored 37 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 88-87 overtime victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Mustangs have gone 7-5 in home games. Cal Poly is 4-15 against opponents over .500.

The Roadrunners are 7-11 in conference games. CSU Bakersfield is 7-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cal Poly scores 80.4 points, 7.2 more per game than the 73.2 CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 74.0 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 84.3 Cal Poly allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Koonce is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 19 points for the Roadrunners. Corey Stephenson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.