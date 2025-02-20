CSU Bakersfield hosts UC Davis after Sabel’s 25-point game

UC Davis Aggies (15-10, 9-6 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-23, 2-13 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits CSU Bakersfield after Tova Sabel scored 25 points in UC Davis’ 65-63 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Roadrunners are 1-10 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield has a 0-18 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Aggies are 9-6 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is second in the Big West scoring 67.1 points per game and is shooting 42.3%.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 34.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 32.9% UC Davis allows to opponents. UC Davis averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than CSU Bakersfield allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aryana Dizon is averaging 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Roadrunners. Marley Langi is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games.

Sabel is averaging 14.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Aggies. Ryann Bennett is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 51.4 points, 27.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 57.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.