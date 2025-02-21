CSU Bakersfield faces UC Irvine on 3-game skid

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-24, 2-14 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (17-8, 11-4 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield heads into the matchup with UC Irvine after losing three straight games.

The Anteaters are 8-2 on their home court. UC Irvine ranks second in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 54.4 points while holding opponents to 35.6% shooting.

The Roadrunners are 2-14 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield is 0-19 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UC Irvine is shooting 35.8% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 39.0% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 49.1 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 54.4 UC Irvine allows to opponents.

The Anteaters and Roadrunners meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Hernandez is averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Anteaters. Deja Lee is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Caitie Gingras is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 6.6 points. Aryana Dizon is averaging 12.6 points, 1.6 steals and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 60.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 49.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

