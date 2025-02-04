Cryer and No. 5 Houston host Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-10, 3-7 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (17-4, 9-1 Big 12)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -22; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Houston takes on Oklahoma State after LJ Cryer scored 22 points in Houston’s 82-81 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cougars have gone 11-1 at home. Houston scores 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 19.6 points per game.

The Cowboys are 3-7 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State has a 5-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Houston’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Houston allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: J’wan Roberts is averaging 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Cryer is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Arturo Dean is averaging 6.5 points and two steals for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.