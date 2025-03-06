Cruz leads Rider against Canisius after 23-point outing

Canisius Golden Griffins (3-26, 3-15 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (11-18, 7-11 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncs -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts Canisius after Zion Cruz scored 23 points in Rider’s 83-78 win over the Merrimack Warriors.

The Broncs are 3-7 on their home court. Rider is ninth in the MAAC with 27.4 points per game in the paint led by Tariq Ingraham averaging 5.6.

The Golden Griffins are 3-15 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Rider’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Canisius gives up. Canisius averages 65.4 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 72.1 Rider gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Weeks Jr. is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Broncs. Cruz is averaging 13.2 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tana Kopa averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Paul McMillan IV is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 20.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.