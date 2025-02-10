Cross and SMU host Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (14-9, 5-7 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (18-5, 9-3 ACC)

Dallas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces Pittsburgh after Matt Cross scored 21 points in SMU’s 81-75 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Mustangs have gone 10-3 in home games. SMU is second in the ACC with 37.8 points per game in the paint led by Samet Yigitoglu averaging 7.7.

The Panthers have gone 5-7 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

SMU makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Pittsburgh has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Pittsburgh averages 6.5 more points per game (78.0) than SMU gives up (71.5).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Mustangs. Cross is averaging 13.3 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games.

Zach Austin is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.3 points and 1.7 blocks. Jaland Lowe is shooting 36.5% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.