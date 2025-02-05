Creighton hosts Seton Hall following Masonius’ 21-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (16-5, 8-2 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (18-4, 10-1 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall takes on Creighton after Faith Misonius scored 21 points in Seton Hall’s 72-55 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Bluejays have gone 7-1 at home. Creighton is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates have gone 8-2 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall scores 64.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Creighton makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Seton Hall has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Seton Hall averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Creighton gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Maly is shooting 46.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 17.5 points and 5.4 rebounds. Lauren Jensen is shooting 43.4% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

Jada Eads is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 14.4 points and 1.8 steals. Masonius is shooting 41.4% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Pirates: 8-2, averaging 60.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.