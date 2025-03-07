Creighton hosts Butler after Telfort’s 20-point showing

Butler Bulldogs (13-17, 6-13 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (21-9, 14-5 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler visits Creighton after Jahmyl Telfort scored 20 points in Butler’s 91-78 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Bluejays are 14-2 in home games. Creighton ranks ninth in the Big East with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 2.4.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-13 against Big East opponents. Butler ranks fifth in the Big East with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Andre Screen averaging 6.1.

Creighton makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Butler averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Creighton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalkbrenner is shooting 65.8% and averaging 19.1 points for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Telfort is shooting 47.1% and averaging 16.1 points for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 2.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

