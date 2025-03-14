Creighton Bluejays and UConn Huskies square off in Big East Tournament

UConn Huskies (23-9, 15-6 Big East) vs. Creighton Bluejays (23-9, 16-5 Big East)

New York; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton and UConn square off in the Big East Tournament.

The Bluejays are 16-5 against Big East opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Creighton is ninth in the Big East with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 2.5.

The Huskies are 15-6 in Big East play. UConn is third in the Big East scoring 77.9 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

Creighton averages 75.7 points, 7.8 more per game than the 67.9 UConn gives up. UConn averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Creighton gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UConn won 70-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Liam McNeeley led UConn with 38 points, and Steven Ashworth led Creighton with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashworth is averaging 16.5 points and 6.9 assists for the Bluejays. Kalkbrenner is averaging 22.5 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting 64.4% over the last 10 games.

Solomon Ball is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Huskies. McNeeley is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 3.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.