Crawford and Tulsa host East Carolina

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-11, 6-5 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (12-11, 4-7 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits East Carolina after Delanie Crawford scored 23 points in Tulsa’s 81-53 victory over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Pirates are 8-3 on their home court. East Carolina ranks third in the AAC in team defense, allowing 61.7 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 6-5 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is 1-2 in one-possession games.

East Carolina’s average of 3.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Tulsa allows. Tulsa scores 6.1 more points per game (67.8) than East Carolina gives up (61.7).

The Pirates and Golden Hurricane square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amiya Joyner is averaging 14.2 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Pirates. Jayla Hearp is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Crawford is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Elise Hill is averaging 10.4 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.