Craig leads Jacksonville against FGCU after 27-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (14-14, 8-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (25-3, 16-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits FGCU after Saniyah Craig scored 27 points in Jacksonville’s 80-72 victory against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Eagles are 15-1 on their home court. FGCU is fourth in the ASUN scoring 71.5 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Dolphins have gone 8-8 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville is sixth in the ASUN scoring 68.8 points per game and is shooting 39.1%.

FGCU averages 71.5 points per game, equal to what Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville scores 15.8 more points per game (68.8) than FGCU allows (53.0).

The Eagles and Dolphins face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Catherine Cairns averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc. Emani Jefferson is averaging 14 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Edyn Battle is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Dolphins. Craig is averaging 15.2 points and 12.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 71.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 38.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.