Craig, Jacksonville Dolphins to visit Treadwell, Bellarmine Knights

Jacksonville Dolphins (10-11, 4-5 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (14-8, 5-4 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces Bellarmine in ASUN action Saturday.

The Knights are 7-2 on their home court. Bellarmine averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Dolphins are 4-5 in conference play. Jacksonville averages 15.7 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Bellarmine scores 74.2 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 72.0 Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville’s 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Bellarmine has allowed to its opponents (42.5%).

The Knights and Dolphins meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hope Sivori is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 12.8 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals. Hayley Harrison is shooting 39.7% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Edyn Battle is averaging 20.9 points for the Dolphins. Saniyah Craig is averaging 12.6 points and 11.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.