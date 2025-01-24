Craig and IU Indianapolis host Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-7, 7-3 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-14, 3-7 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis takes on Purdue Fort Wayne after Sean Craig scored 24 points in IU Indianapolis’ 86-77 win over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Jaguars have gone 5-4 at home. IU Indianapolis is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Mastodons are 7-3 against conference opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is third in the Horizon League scoring 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Jackson averaging 12.0.

IU Indianapolis averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game IU Indianapolis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Zilinskas is scoring 17.3 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Jaguars. Jarvis Walker is averaging 15.2 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 36.1% over the last 10 games.

Chandler Cuthrell is averaging 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Mastodons. Rasheed Bello is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 86.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.