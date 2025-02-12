Craig and IU Indianapolis host Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (10-15, 7-7 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (8-18, 4-11 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis hosts Oakland after Sean Craig scored 26 points in IU Indianapolis’ 91-73 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Jaguars are 5-6 in home games. IU Indianapolis has a 4-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Grizzlies are 7-7 in conference games. Oakland is sixth in the Horizon League with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Tuburu Niavalurua averaging 7.7.

IU Indianapolis scores 74.8 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 70.0 Oakland gives up. Oakland’s 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than IU Indianapolis has allowed to its opponents (46.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Zilinskas is shooting 43.8% and averaging 17.7 points for the Jaguars. Craig is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Niavalurua is averaging 13.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Allen David Mukeba Jr. is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.