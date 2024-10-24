Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey gets jury duty but is expected to play at Niners

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys expect Brandon Aubrey to be available in San Francisco after missing the first two practices of the week when the kicker was selected for jury duty.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Aubrey was getting his work in later in the day after court was out of session in preparation for Sunday night’s visit to the 49ers.

“Hey, just when you think you’ve seen it all at this place, you’ve got something else to do,” McCarthy said.

The Cowboys don’t expect any issues with Aubrey being on the team’s charter flight, and McCarthy said the return trip would be designed to make sure Aubrey is back in time if his case lingers into next week.

Aubrey has been the Cowboys’ best offensive player in an up-and-down season for quarterback Dak Prescott and company.

After setting an NFL record last season by making the first 35 kicks of his career, Aubrey is 17 of 19 this season. He has at least one kick of 50 or more yards in eight consecutive games, a league record.

The 29-year-old Aubrey was kicking in the USFL in the spring of 2023 when Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel scouted him.

Aubrey played soccer at Notre Dame and was drafted by MLS, although he never played at the highest level of the top pro league in the U.S.

