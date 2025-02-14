Cousins leads Delaware against Monmouth after 21-point game

Monmouth Hawks (12-10, 7-4 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (7-14, 4-7 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts Monmouth after Tara Cousins scored 21 points in Delaware’s 73-65 win over the Hofstra Pride.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 3-6 in home games. Delaware is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Hawks have gone 7-4 against CAA opponents. Monmouth averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Delaware scores 61.6 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 63.2 Monmouth gives up. Monmouth has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Delaware have averaged.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Hawks match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cousins is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Ella Wanzer is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Damaris Rodriguez is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Taisha Exanor is averaging 12.0 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 64.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.