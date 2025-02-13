Cousins and Delaware host Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (12-10, 7-4 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (7-14, 4-7 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts Monmouth after Tara Cousins scored 21 points in Delaware’s 73-65 victory against the Hofstra Pride.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 3-6 in home games. Delaware is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 7-4 in CAA play. Monmouth is fifth in the CAA with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Divine Dibula averaging 2.6.

Delaware makes 39.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Monmouth has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Monmouth averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Delaware allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cousins is averaging 11.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Rebecca Demeke is averaging 11.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games.

Damaris Rodriguez is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Taisha Exanor is averaging 12.0 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 64.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.