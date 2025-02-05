Counter and Middle Tennessee host Jacksonville State

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-7, 6-3 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (15-7, 7-2 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits Jacksonville State after Jlynn Counter scored 21 points in Middle Tennessee’s 71-68 win against the UTEP Miners.

The Gamecocks have gone 9-0 in home games. Jacksonville State ranks eighth in college basketball with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Houge averaging 5.5.

The Blue Raiders are 6-3 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee scores 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Jacksonville State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee scores 7.6 more points per game (76.4) than Jacksonville State allows (68.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Gamecocks. Quel’Ron House is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jestin Porter is averaging 16 points for the Blue Raiders. Essam Mostafa is averaging 12.6 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.