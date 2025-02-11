Council and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies take on conference foe Rhode Island

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-8, 5-7 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (15-8, 4-7 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island faces Saint Bonaventure in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Rams are 11-2 in home games. Rhode Island is seventh in the A-10 with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by David Fuchs averaging 2.4.

The Bonnies have gone 5-7 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure scores 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Rhode Island’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The Rams and Bonnies square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Thomas is averaging 18.6 points, 5.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Melvin Council Jr. is scoring 14.2 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bonnies. Noel Brown is averaging 11.9 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.