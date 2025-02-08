Cottle leads Kennesaw State against Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-8, 6-4 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (14-9, 6-4 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts Middle Tennessee after Simeon Cottle scored 30 points in Kennesaw State’s 76-69 win against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Owls have gone 11-1 in home games. Kennesaw State is 6-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blue Raiders have gone 6-4 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is fourth in the CUSA with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 3.3.

Kennesaw State averages 78.0 points, 7.5 more per game than the 70.5 Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee averages 75.8 points per game, 1.9 more than the 73.9 Kennesaw State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Wooley is averaging 18.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Cottle is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Camryn Weston is averaging 11.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Blue Raiders. Jestin Porter is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.