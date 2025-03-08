Cottle leads Kennesaw State against Jacksonville State after 24-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (17-13, 9-8 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (20-10, 12-5 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits Jacksonville State after Simeon Cottle scored 24 points in Kennesaw State’s 85-80 win against the Liberty Flames.

The Gamecocks are 12-1 in home games. Jacksonville State is fourth in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.6 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Owls have gone 9-8 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State is 8-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

Jacksonville State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State averages 7.8 more points per game (76.4) than Jacksonville State gives up to opponents (68.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Pierre Jr. is scoring 21.8 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Gamecocks. Jao Ituka is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Rongie Gordon is averaging 3.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Owls. Adrian Wooley is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.