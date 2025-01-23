Cottle and Kennesaw State host New Mexico State

Kennesaw State Owls (11-7, 3-2 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (11-7, 4-1 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -7.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits New Mexico State after Simeon Cottle scored 25 points in Kennesaw State’s 78-76 win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Aggies have gone 7-1 in home games. New Mexico State is ninth in the CUSA scoring 73.7 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Owls are 3-2 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State has a 5-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

New Mexico State scores 73.7 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 75.4 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game New Mexico State allows.

The Aggies and Owls square off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Cook is averaging 14.8 points for the Aggies. Peter Filipovity is averaging 12.8 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Braedan Lue is averaging 11 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Owls. Cottle is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

