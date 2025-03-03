Cottingham leads Delaware State against Morgan State after 20-point performance

Delaware State Hornets (5-21, 1-11 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (11-16, 4-8 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State takes on Morgan State after Mahogany Cottingham scored 20 points in Delaware State’s 73-59 loss to the Coppin State Eagles.

The Bears are 7-4 in home games. Morgan State is second in the MEAC with 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Jael Butler averaging 8.0.

The Hornets have gone 1-11 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State gives up 71.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.6 points per game.

Morgan State’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Delaware State allows. Delaware State averages 55.8 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 65.6 Morgan State gives up.

The Bears and Hornets face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’la Bannerman is scoring 8.4 points per game with 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bears. Naya Ojukwu is averaging 16.5 points and 8.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kiarra Mcelrath is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Hornets. Cottingham is averaging 10.2 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 57.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 57.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.