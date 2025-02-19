Costner leads Eastern Kentucky against North Florida after 20-point performance

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (18-9, 8-6 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-23, 0-14 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky takes on North Florida after Kaitlyn Costner scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 79-73 win against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Ospreys are 4-8 on their home court. North Florida is ninth in the ASUN with 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Sarah Taub averaging 8.0.

The Colonels are 8-6 in conference matchups. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN with 37.5 points per game in the paint led by Costner averaging 8.0.

North Florida is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 39.3% Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents. Eastern Kentucky averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than North Florida gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmynne Gibson is averaging 8.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Ospreys. Kaila Rougier is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Alice Recanati is averaging 12.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Colonels. Liz Freihofer is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 0-10, averaging 60.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.