Cornish leads Dartmouth against Cornell after 25-point game

Dartmouth Big Green (8-9, 2-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (11-6, 3-1 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -10.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth visits Cornell after Ryan Cornish scored 25 points in Dartmouth’s 84-83 victory against the Brown Bears.

The Big Red have gone 4-4 at home. Cornell is second in college basketball with 19.5 assists per game led by AK Okereke averaging 4.1.

The Big Green are 2-2 in Ivy League play. Dartmouth ranks fifth in the Ivy League shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

Cornell averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Cornell gives up.

The Big Red and Big Green match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazir Williams is shooting 53.2% and averaging 15.2 points for the Big Red. Cooper Noard is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cornish is averaging 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Big Green. Connor Amundsen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 7-3, averaging 89.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 55.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Big Green: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.