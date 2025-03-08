Cornish and the Dartmouth Big Green visit conference foe Harvard

Dartmouth Big Green (14-12, 8-5 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (11-15, 6-7 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth visits Harvard in Ivy League action Saturday.

The Crimson have gone 6-5 in home games. Harvard is eighth in the Ivy League with 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Robert Hinton averaging 8.8.

The Big Green are 8-5 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth ranks third in college basketball with 27.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Mitchell-Day averaging 5.4.

Harvard is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Dartmouth allows to opponents. Dartmouth scores 5.7 more points per game (78.3) than Harvard gives up (72.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinton is averaging 14.4 points for the Crimson. Evan Nelson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cade Haskins averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Ryan Cornish is shooting 39.2% and averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 25.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Big Green: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 3.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

