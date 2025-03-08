Cornell visits Columbia after Weiss’ 23-point showing

Cornell Big Red (7-19, 3-10 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (21-5, 12-1 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia takes on Cornell after Riley Weiss scored 23 points in Columbia’s 77-49 victory over the Yale Bulldogs.

The Lions have gone 9-1 in home games. Columbia scores 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 15.2 points per game.

The Big Red have gone 3-10 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

Columbia averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Cornell allows. Cornell averages 52.5 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 58.2 Columbia allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kitty Henderson is averaging 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Lions. Weiss is averaging 19.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games.

Emily Pape is averaging 10.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Big Red. Summer Parker-Hall is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 72.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.3 points per game.

Big Red: 3-7, averaging 50.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points.

