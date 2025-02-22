Cornell visits Brown following Okereke’s 30-point showing

Cornell Big Red (13-10, 5-5 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (13-10, 5-5 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell visits Brown after AK Okereke scored 30 points in Cornell’s 92-88 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Bears have gone 8-4 in home games. Brown is 6-7 against opponents over .500.

The Big Red are 5-5 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell has a 6-8 record against opponents above .500.

Brown averages 73.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 78.0 Cornell allows. Cornell has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Brown have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Lewis is averaging 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bears. Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Nazir Williams is scoring 14.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Big Red. Okereke is averaging 14.9 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Big Red: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

