Cornell hosts Townsend and Yale

Yale Bulldogs (13-6, 6-0 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (13-6, 5-1 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale faces Cornell after Nick Townsend scored 23 points in Yale’s 90-61 win against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Big Red have gone 6-4 in home games. Cornell ranks third in the Ivy League with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Guy Ragland Jr. averaging 4.5.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-0 against Ivy League opponents. Yale averages 82.5 points while outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game.

Cornell averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 8.7 per game Yale gives up. Yale scores 7.0 more points per game (82.5) than Cornell gives up to opponents (75.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Noard is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 12.2 points. Nazir Williams is shooting 55.5% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

John Poulakidas is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Townsend is averaging 16.5 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 7-3, averaging 86.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.