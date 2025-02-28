Cornell hosts Spinoso and Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Quakers (7-17, 3-8 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (14-10, 6-5 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -8.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits Cornell after Nick Spinoso scored 24 points in Pennsylvania’s 79-78 overtime loss to the Harvard Crimson.

The Big Red have gone 6-5 at home. Cornell ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by AK Okereke averaging 1.3.

The Quakers have gone 3-8 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania is 4-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Cornell makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Pennsylvania has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Pennsylvania averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Cornell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okereke is averaging 13.1 points and four assists for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 15.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games.

Ethan Roberts is averaging 17.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Quakers. Sam Brown is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Quakers: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.