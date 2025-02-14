Cordilia leads Mount St. Mary’s against Niagara after 21-point showing

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-10, 6-6 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (10-14, 5-8 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s faces Niagara after Jedy Cordilia scored 21 points in Mount St. Mary’s 70-67 overtime loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Purple Eagles have gone 6-4 at home. Niagara is seventh in the MAAC with 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Zion Russell averaging 5.2.

The Mountaineers are 6-6 in conference play. Mount St. Mary’s is eighth in the MAAC giving up 71.9 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

Niagara makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Mount St. Mary’s has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Mount St. Mary’s averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Niagara allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahari Williamson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Jaeden Marshall is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

Dola Adebayo is averaging 13 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Carmelo Pacheco is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.