Coppin State visits South Carolina State following Lawrence’s 20-point game

Coppin State Eagles (15-9, 6-2 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-22, 1-7 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes on South Carolina State after Laila Lawrence scored 20 points in Coppin State’s 63-53 victory over the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bulldogs are 2-7 on their home court. South Carolina State gives up 69.6 points and has been outscored by 19.6 points per game.

The Eagles are 6-2 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State has a 5-8 record against opponents over .500.

South Carolina State’s average of 2.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Coppin State gives up. Coppin State averages 65.5 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 69.6 South Carolina State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaunice Reed averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc. Angie Juste-Jean is shooting 41.7% and averaging 7.1 points over the past 10 games.

Angel Jones is averaging 14.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Lawrence is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 50.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.