Coppin State plays Morgan State, looks to stop home slide

Morgan State Bears (12-16, 5-8 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (17-12, 8-5 MEAC)

Baltimore; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State looks to break its three-game home slide with a victory against Morgan State.

The Eagles have gone 7-3 at home. Coppin State ranks fourth in the MEAC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Laila Lawrence averaging 7.1.

The Bears are 5-8 in MEAC play. Morgan State is fourth in college basketball with 14.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Naya Ojukwu averaging 5.1.

Coppin State is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Morgan State allows to opponents. Morgan State averages 59.1 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 64.2 Coppin State allows to opponents.

The Eagles and Bears meet Thursday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawrence is averaging 16.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Eagles. Angel Jones is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tamaria Rumph is averaging 6.2 points and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Ojukwu is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 58.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.