Coppin State plays Morgan State after Jones’ 22-point game

Coppin State Eagles (11-9, 2-2 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (9-10, 2-2 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits Morgan State after Angel Jones scored 22 points in Coppin State’s 76-71 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Bears have gone 7-1 in home games. Morgan State ranks sixth in the MEAC with 19.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Naya Ojukwu averaging 4.5.

The Eagles are 2-2 in MEAC play. Coppin State is 5-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Morgan State’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Coppin State allows. Coppin State’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Morgan State has allowed to its opponents (42.5%).

The Bears and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michaela Bogans averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 21.3% from beyond the arc. Jael Butler is shooting 41.9% and averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tiffany Hammond averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Laila Lawrence is averaging 15.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 58.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

