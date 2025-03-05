Coppin State plays conference rival Morgan State

Morgan State Bears (12-16, 5-8 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (17-12, 8-5 MEAC)

Baltimore; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State takes on Coppin State in MEAC action Thursday.

The Eagles are 7-3 on their home court. Coppin State is fourth in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.2 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Bears are 5-8 in conference matchups. Morgan State is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Coppin State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Morgan State allows. Morgan State averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Coppin State gives up.

The Eagles and Bears match up Thursday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Lawrence is scoring 16.8 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Eagles. Angel Jones is averaging 14.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Ja’la Bannerman is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 8.2 points. Naya Ojukwu is averaging 16.3 points and 9.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 58.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

