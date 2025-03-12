Coppin State meets North Carolina Central in MEAC Tournament

North Carolina Central Eagles (9-20, 6-8 MEAC) vs. Coppin State Eagles (17-13, 8-6 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes on North Carolina Central in the MEAC Tournament.

The Coppin State Eagles are 8-6 against MEAC opponents and 9-7 in non-conference play. Coppin State ranks sixth in the MEAC in rebounding with 31.7 rebounds. Laila Lawrence leads the Coppin State Eagles with 10.5 boards.

The North Carolina Central Eagles are 6-8 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central is fourth in the MEAC scoring 61.1 points per game and is shooting 36.8%.

Coppin State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central’s 36.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Coppin State has allowed to its opponents (41.4%).

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Coppin State won the last meeting 63-53 on Feb. 15. Lawrence scored 20 to help lead Coppin State to the win, and Morgan Callahan scored 18 points for North Carolina Central.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angel Jones is averaging 15.1 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Coppin State Eagles. Lawrence is averaging 16.7 points and 12.9 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games.

Aysia Hinton averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the North Carolina Central Eagles, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Callahan is averaging 12.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coppin State Eagles: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

North Carolina Central Eagles: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 7.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.