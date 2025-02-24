Coppin State hosts Shockley-Okeke and Howard

Howard Bison (12-15, 7-3 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (4-21, 2-8 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -7.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits Coppin State after Cameron Shockley-Okeke scored 24 points in Howard’s 87-81 win against the Morgan State Bears.

The Eagles are 3-5 on their home court. Coppin State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 27.1 points per game in the paint led by Jonathan Dunn averaging 6.0.

The Bison are 7-3 in MEAC play. Howard is fourth in the MEAC scoring 78.6 points per game and is shooting 48.1%.

Coppin State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Howard gives up. Howard averages 78.6 points per game, 1.3 more than the 77.3 Coppin State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Nnadozie is shooting 38.2% and averaging 11.8 points for the Eagles. Dunn is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Blake Harper is shooting 45.9% and averaging 19.6 points for the Bison. Shockley-Okeke is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.